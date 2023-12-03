HamberMenu
Alia Bhatt to join ‘In-Conversation’ section at Red Sea Film Festival

Along with Halle Berry and Gwyneth Paltrow, Alia joins the previously announced attendees such as Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Yasmine Sabri, Will Smith, Karan Johar, and Baz Lurhmann

December 03, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

ANI
Actor Alia Bhatt poses for photos at the launch of Jio World Plaza, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023

Actor Alia Bhatt poses for photos at the launch of Jio World Plaza, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor Alia Bhatt is all set to join the 'In-Conversation' sidebar section, alongside Hollywood celebs like Halle Berry and Gwyneth Paltrow, at the third edition of Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

They join previously announced attendees such as Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Yasmine Sabri, Will Smith, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, and Baz Lurhmann, the head of this year's competition jury at Red Sea.

As per Deadline, Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea International Film, Festival earlier said, "The In Conversation line-up this year has some of the most iconic names in entertainment from across the globe, who are each trailblazers in their fields."

"They are converging on Jeddah to give festival-goers an insight into their work and inspiration — from multihyphenate creators who fire our imaginations to actors who light up our screens bringing stories to life — we can't wait to welcome this group to join us at Red Sea IFF 2023," he added.

ALSO READ: Will Smith speaks about ‘I Am Legend’ sequel with Michael B Jordan at Red Sea Film Festival

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's upcoming film Jigra. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024.

Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's next Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in her kitty.

