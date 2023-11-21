HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IFFI 2023: Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Gandhi Talks’ to become first silent film to be screened at the festival

A R Rahman has composed the music for ‘Gandhi Talks’, which also has Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles

November 21, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vijay Sethupathi in ‘Gandhi Talks’.

Vijay Sethupathi in ‘Gandhi Talks’. | Photo Credit: Zee Studios/YouTube

Gandhi Talks, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Arvind Swamy, is set to become the first silent film to be screened at the ongoing 23rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. ZEE Studios in association with KYOORIUS and Movie Mill Entertainment have produced the movie.

ALSO READ
‘Gandhi Talks’: Glimpse from Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami’s silent film out

The film, a black comedy, is directed by Marathi filmmaker Kishor P Belekar and features musical score by Academy Award-winning music director AR Rahman. Karan B Rawat is the cinematographer while Ashish Mhatre is the editor. Gandhi Talks deals with the financial needs of a character, and how it leaves a deep impact in the lives of others.

The story revolves around an unemployed graduate struggling to land a job through any means possible, and his life takes a turn when crossing paths with a businessman and a petty thief.

ALSO READ:Vijay Sethupathi’s next with Arumuga Kumar goes on floors

Director Kishor says, “A silent film is not a gimmick. It is a form of storytelling. Conveying emotions by switching off the device of dialogue is not only scary, but also interesting and challenging. And, these challenges have made writing, filming, and editing Gandhi Talks, a passion project of mine for about 20 years, a fulfilling and a rewarding experience.”

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.