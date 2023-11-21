IFFI 2023: Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Gandhi Talks’ to become first silent film to be screened at the festival

November 21, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

Gandhi Talks, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Arvind Swamy, is set to become the first silent film to be screened at the ongoing 23rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. ZEE Studios in association with KYOORIUS and Movie Mill Entertainment have produced the movie.

The film, a black comedy, is directed by Marathi filmmaker Kishor P Belekar and features musical score by Academy Award-winning music director AR Rahman. Karan B Rawat is the cinematographer while Ashish Mhatre is the editor. Gandhi Talks deals with the financial needs of a character, and how it leaves a deep impact in the lives of others.

The story revolves around an unemployed graduate struggling to land a job through any means possible, and his life takes a turn when crossing paths with a businessman and a petty thief.

Director Kishor says, “A silent film is not a gimmick. It is a form of storytelling. Conveying emotions by switching off the device of dialogue is not only scary, but also interesting and challenging. And, these challenges have made writing, filming, and editing Gandhi Talks, a passion project of mine for about 20 years, a fulfilling and a rewarding experience.”