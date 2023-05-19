Vijay Sethupathi’s next with Arumuga Kumar goes on floors

May 19, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has joined hands with director Arumuga Kumar for a film to be produced by 7Cs Entertainment. The duo first worked in the 2018 black comedy Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren.

The team launched the project with a pooja at a temple in Ipoh in Malayasia. Rukmini Vasanth, who is awaiting two big Kannada releases (Baana Dariyalli and Saptha Sagaradaache Yello) will play the female lead in the film. Justin Prabhakaran has been roped in as the music director.

Sethupathi’s latest release is Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, also starring Megha Aaksh and Magizh Thirumeni. The actor received rave reviews for his performance as a cop in his Hindi web series debut Farzi, directed by Raj & DK. of Family Man fame. Sethupathi, who played an extended cameo in Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 1, has also starred in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, directed by Atlee, and set to release on September 7.