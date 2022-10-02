‘Gandhi Talks’: Glimpse from Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami’s silent film out

Directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar, the film is also headlined by Siddharth Jadhav and Aditi Rao Hydari

A glimpse of the upcoming dark comedy film Gandhi Talks was unveiled by the makers on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Sunday. The silent film is directed by Marathi director Kishor Pandurang Belekar, and stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Siddharth Jadhav and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles

The glimpse video shows the four lead characters in narratives that grapple or deal with the role our Indian currency notes play. For instance, we see Vijay’s character charge a drumbeating monkey toy using currency notes, and the toy is kept next to three wise monkey dolls, a symbol of the lifestyle that Gandhi famously adopted and spoke about. Frames highlighting the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on the currency notes and a remixed instrumental version of Raghupati Raghav playing in the background all point out to a strong social commentary waiting for us.

With music scored by AR Rahman, Gandhi Talks is set to release in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film is a silent film with only non-verbal communication.

Produced by Zee Studios, and co-produced by Kyoorious Digital Pvt. Ltd. and Movie Mill Entertainment, the film is set to release worldwide in 2023.