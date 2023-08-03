Aditi Rao Hydari to star in director Rajesh M Selva’s next

August 03, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari will headline a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film set to be directed by Thoongaa Vanam-maker Rajesh M Selva. She will star alongside Ketika Sharma and Anson Paul in the yet-untitled film.

The film, which went on floors today, is billed as an emotional, high-octane thriller that will be shot extensively in Chennai and Delhi.

With music by Simon K King, the film will have cinematography by Sunoj Velayudham, editing by Kathir, and art by Kamal Nathan.

Allu Aravind’s Aha Studios is producing the film. Roox Media is co-producing the film along with Global One Studios’ Ramesh.

Notably, this is Rajesh’s second collaboration with Aha after his investigative thriller series Irai, starring Sarathkumar. Rajesh made his debut in 2008 with Kaalaippani. He then went on to make Thoongaa Vanam with Kamal Haasan and Kadaram Kondan with Vikram.