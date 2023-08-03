HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aditi Rao Hydari to star in director Rajesh M Selva’s next

Aditi will star alongside Ketika Sharma and Anson Paul in the yet-untitled Tamil-Telugu bilingual film

August 03, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Aditi Rao Hydari walks the ramp for designer Ritu Kumar at India Couture Week 2023, in New Delhi on July 26, Wednesday

Aditi Rao Hydari walks the ramp for designer Ritu Kumar at India Couture Week 2023, in New Delhi on July 26, Wednesday | Photo Credit: ANI/Zakir

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari will headline a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film set to be directed by Thoongaa Vanam-maker Rajesh M Selva. She will star alongside Ketika Sharma and Anson Paul in the yet-untitled film.

ALSO READ
‘Jailer’ Showcase: Rajinikanth-Nelson film screams style and substance

The film, which went on floors today, is billed as an emotional, high-octane thriller that will be shot extensively in Chennai and Delhi.

With music by Simon K King, the film will have cinematography by Sunoj Velayudham, editing by Kathir, and art by Kamal Nathan.

ALSO READ:First look of Raghava Lawrence from ‘Chandramukhi 2’ out

Allu Aravind’s Aha Studios is producing the film. Roox Media is co-producing the film along with Global One Studios’ Ramesh.

Notably, this is Rajesh’s second collaboration with Aha after his investigative thriller series Irai, starring Sarathkumar. Rajesh made his debut in 2008 with Kaalaippani. He then went on to make Thoongaa Vanam with Kamal Haasan and Kadaram Kondan with Vikram.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.