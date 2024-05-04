Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer to lead ‘The Death of Robin Hood’

May 04, 2024 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer are set to collaborate for "The Death of Robin Hood", a darker take on the classic Robin Hood tale.

Michael Sarnoski, best known for directing Nicolas Cage-starrer "Pig" and the upcoming "A Quiet Place: Day One", will helm the project, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The film will see the title character grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, a battleworn loner who finds himself gravely injured and in the hands of a mysterious woman who offers him a chance at salvation.

Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett will produce under their Ryder Picture Company banner alongside Alexander Black for Lyrical Media.

Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers will executive-produce with Rama Gottumukkala, Sarnoski, and Jackman.

"The Death of Robin Hood" will start production in February 2025.

Jackman will be next seen in Disney’s "Deadpool & Wolverine" with Ryan Reynolds, whereas Comer is currently awaiting the release of "The Bikeriders", in which she stars alongside Austin Butler and Tom Hardy.