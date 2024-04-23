GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ trailer: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are the internet’s new favourite couple

The actors’ make the most of their off-screen rivalry in hilarious new trailer for the latest Deadpool flick

April 23, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 12:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool in a still from ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool in a still from ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’

Marvel Studios has ignited a firestorm of excitement having dropped the much-awaited trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, the third installment for the “merc’ with a mouth” franchise. Starring Ryan Reynolds as the irreverent Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as the gruff Logan/Wolverine, the film marks Deadpool’s first official venture into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The trailer offers a glimpse into the unkillable duo’s escapades as they team up to face off against new adversaries, including Emma Corrin’s Cassandra Nova. But the internet seems most taken by the reluctant partnership between the two, with some impeccable chemistry between Reynolds and Jackman. Over the years, the two actors have enjoyed a playful rivalry, teasing each other on social media and in interviews.

Breaking records from the moment it hit screens, the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine shattered expectations, surpassing all previous MCU records for profanity in a single preview. With six drops of the ‘F-word’ and a plethora of colorful language, the trailer flaunts Deadpool’s unapolagetically R-rated humor and marks a departure from the MCU’s typical family-friendly fare.

The film is being helmed by Shawn Levy, with Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Reynolds, and Levy credited as co-writers. With just a taste of what’s to come, details about the film’s plot still remain majorly under wraps.

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024

