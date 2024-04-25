GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson & Ralph Fiennes board cast of ‘28 Years Later’

The film, which would launch a new trilogy, will be directed by Danny Boyle from a script penned by Alex Garland

April 25, 2024 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST

PTI
Jodie Comer arrives at the British Academy Television Awards in London, Britain, May 8, 2022; Aaron Taylor-Johnson attends a special screening of “The Fall Guy” at BFI IMAX Waterloo on April 22, 2024; Ralph Fiennes attends the Cannes Lions 2014, 61st International Advertising Festival, in Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, June 18, 2014

Jodie Comer arrives at the British Academy Television Awards in London, Britain, May 8, 2022; Aaron Taylor-Johnson attends a special screening of “The Fall Guy” at BFI IMAX Waterloo on April 22, 2024; Ralph Fiennes attends the Cannes Lions 2014, 61st International Advertising Festival, in Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, June 18, 2014 | Photo Credit: Henry Nicholls/REUTERS and GARETH CATTERMOLE/Getty Images and LIONEL CIRONNEAU/AP

Hollywood stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes have joined the cast of 28 Years Later, the sequel to the 2002 zombie hit 28 Days Later.

Filmmakers Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are reuniting for the project, which would launch a trilogy, reported Variety.

Nia DaCosta in talks to helm part two of new ‘28 Years Later’ trilogy

Boyle will direct the first movie in the trilogy from a script penned by Garland. The duo will also produce the project along with original producer Andrew Macdonald and Peter Rice.

The details of the characters to be played by Comer, Taylor-Johnson and Fiennes have been kept under wraps.

Starring Cillian Murphy, 28 Days Later followed the story of a man who awakens from a coma only to discover that London and the rest of the world have been devastated by a rage virus that turns people into savage zombie-like creatures.

A sequel, 28 Weeks Later, was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and set after the events of the first film. It depicted the efforts of military forces to salvage a safe zone in London, but the virus is reintroduced after two young siblings break protocol to find their mother.

Pierce Brosnan backs Aaron Taylor-Johnson for James Bond following rumours

Killing Eve star Comer will be next seen in period motorcycle drama The Bikeriders, whereas Taylor-Johnson will appear in The Fall Guy, co-starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, and is also headlining Marvel feature Kraven the Hunter.

Fiennes most recently starred in The Menu and James Bond movieNo Time to Die.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.