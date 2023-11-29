HamberMenu
Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR starrer ‘War 2’ gets a release date

The film, part of the YRF Spy Universe, is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film ‘War’, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles

November 29, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

ANI
Hrithik Roshan in ‘War’.

Hrithik Roshan in ‘War’. | Photo Credit: Instagram

Makers of the upcoming spy-thriller film War 2 on Wednesday announced the film’s official release date. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, War 2 is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day, 2025. The film is part of YRF’s Spy Universe.

Ayan Mukerji to direct Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’; ‘Brahmastra 2 & 3’ to release in 2026 and 2027

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, “YRF announces WAR 2 release date: Independence Day weekend, 2025.” The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji.

War 2 marks Jr NTR and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration. Recently, Yash Raj Films introduced Hrithik's War 2 character in a post-credit scene from Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film War, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War was an high-octane action drama that minted Rs 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It's touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. Jr NTR, on the other hand, will be seen in the pan-India film Devara, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

