‘Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil’ first look: Prithviraj, Basil Joseph in Vipin Das’ family entertainer

The film also stars Anaswara Rajan, Nikhila Vimal, Yogi Babu and Rekha Harris among others

January 17, 2024 12:59 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First-look poster of ‘Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil’

First-look poster of ‘Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil’ | Photo Credit: Prithviraj Sukumaran/Facebook

The first look of Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil, the upcoming Malayalam film directed by Vipin Das of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey-fame was released by the makers on Tuesday. The film, billed as a comedy entertainer, is headlined by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Basil Joseph, Anaswara Rajan and Nikhila Vimal.

The poster features Basil and Anaswara as bride and groom. Actors including Prithviraj, Nikhila, Yogi Babu, Jagadish, Rekha Harris, Kottayam Ramesh, Irshad, PP Kunhikrishnan, Siju Sunny and more can be seen around the two.

Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil is written by Deepu Pradeep (Kunjiramayanam, Perilloor Premier League). The film has cinematography by Neeraj Revi, editing by Johnkutty and music scored by Ankit Menon.

Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta and CV Sarathi produce the film under their Prithviraj Productions and E4 Entertainment production banners.

