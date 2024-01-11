‘Bramayugam’ teaser: Mammootty in a chilling avatar in Rahul Sadasivan’s film

January 11, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s experimental run continues with Bramayugam. After essaying the role of a homosexual man in Kaathal - The Core, the veteran actor is set to thrill the audience in a horror movie, directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The makers released the film’s teaser on Thursday.

“Only the passing of time can generate mystery in a man,” says the narrator as the black-and-white teaser begins with Arjun Ashokan entering an old house. We hear eccentric laughter as darkness engulfs the screen. Mammootty is seen in the final frame of the teaser with a chilling smile.

Bramayugam is produced by Ramachandra Chakravarthy and S Sashikanth. Rahul Sadasivan had previously made Bhoothakalam, a horror thriller starring Shane Nigam and Revathi. TD Ramakrishnan has written the dialogues for Bramayugam while Shehnad Jalal is the cinematographer. Christo Xavier has composed the music for the movie. The film is set to hit the screens on February 5.