‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph, goes on floors

The film will also mark Tamil actor Yogi Babu’s Malayalam debut

May 13, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph | Photo Credit: therealprithvi/@instagram and ibasiljoseph/@Instagram

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey director Vipin Das is next helming Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. Starring his last film’s lead Basil Joseph, the new project will also feature Prithviraj Sukumaran in a lead role. The film, which will also mark Tamil actor Yogi Babu’s Malayalam debut, has now gone on floors.

Produced by Prithviraj Productions and E4 Entertainment, the film is written by Kunjiramayanam-fame Deepu Pradeep. According to reports, the film will be shot in two schedules - with one commencing now and the other from August. Basil is said to join the sets from Monday while Prithviraj is expected to join the team from the second schedule.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil also stars Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Jagadish, Rekha, Siju Sunny, Irshad, Kunhikrishnan and Manoj KU. With music by Ankit Menon, Neeraj Revi will handle the cinematography.

