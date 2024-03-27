GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jeremey Allen White to play Bruce Springsteen in upcoming adaptation

The Emmy-winning star is set to star in a novel adaptation on the making of Springsteen’s album, ‘Nebraska’

March 27, 2024 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jeremy Allen White

Jeremy Allen White | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

Jeremy Allen White, acclaimed for his role in FX’s The Bear, is reportedly in discussions to step into the iconic shoes of Bruce Springsteen for an upcoming film centered on the creation of the legendary musician’s 1982 album, Nebraska. The movie, tentatively titled Deliver Me From Nowhere, is set to be helmed by Scott Cooper and produced by Eric Robinson and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein of the Gotham Group, with A24 potentially joining the project, according to reports from Deadline.

‘The Bear’ Season 2 review: Deft writing, stellar performances serve up a masterful second helping

Based on Warren Zanes’ book, Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska, the film will delve into the making of Springsteen’s seminal album, known for its raw and introspective tracks, recorded in Springsteen’s bedroom on a four-track cassette a few years before he and the E Street Band would release “Born in the U.S.A.”

White’s potential casting as Springsteen comes on the heels of his award-winning performance in The Bear and his role in A24’s The Iron Claw. The actor, who has garnered accolades including an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award, is currently immersed in filming for the upcoming seasons of The Bear in Chicago.

‘The Iron Claw’ movie review: Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White are riveting in grimly glorious sports biopic 

English cinema

