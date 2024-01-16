GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Emmys 2024 | Jeremy Allen White wins best actor in a comedy series for ‘The Bear’

White had earlier picked up two Golden Globes and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance in the much-loved series

January 16, 2024 07:19 am | Updated 07:34 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jeremy Allen White accepts his award at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

Jeremy Allen White accepts his award at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards

Yes, chef! The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White won the Emmy award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. White, 32, became an international sensation for portraying troubled and charismatic chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto in the hit sandwich-shop drama.

“Thank you for believing in me when I had trouble believing in myself,” White said in his acceptance speech, thanking his cast and crew.

Emmys 2024 | Ayo Edebiri of ‘The Bear’ wins best supporting actress in a comedy series

White had earlier picked up two Golden Globes and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his performance in the much-loved series.

White’s co-star in The Bear, Ayo Edebiri, Brunson won the Emmy for best supporting lead actress in a comedy series.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are being handed out at the Peacock Theater in Los Angelese in an edition that comes after a year of historic Hollywood turbulence in an industry whose upheavals are evident everywhere.

‘The Bear’ Season 2 review: Deft writing, stellar performances serve up a masterful second helping

This edition, HBO has dominated the nominations, with Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, while Ted Lasso tops among comedies with 21 nominations. Succession leads with 27 nominations and is the favourite to win its third-best drama series Emmy Award. Its three male actors — Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin — are competing for best actor while four more are nominated for best supporting actor.

The Last of Us comes second with 24 nominations. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are expected to take all the limelight, and both could make history; Pascal might become the first Latino to win best actor in a drama and Ramsey the youngest to win best actress. Eyes are all on The White Lotus as five of its female actors are up for best supporting actress in a drama, including Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza.

