The initial promos and teaser of the Telugu film Sita Ramam, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, had all the markers of a feel-good romance drama set in the 1960s. With Dulquer Salmaan as Lieutenant Ram and Mrunal Thakur as Sita, the film’s principal cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, director-actor Tharun Bhascker, Sumanth, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Bhumika Chawla, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma and several others.

The trailer unveiled in Hyderabad on Monday shows how the story shifts between the 1960s and 1980s. The characters essayed by Rashmika and Tharun, in the 1980s, try to unravel the mystery of Ram, Sita and a letter that is two decades old but has not reached its recipient.

Dulquer, an army officer posted in Kashmir in the 1960s, thinks he has no family until he receives a letter from Sita who claims to be his wife. Their romance unfolds in the backdrop of war and is presented like a poetic drama with the help of cinematographer P S Vinod and music composer Vishal Chandrasekhar.

Sita Ramam is Dulquer’s second collaboration with Vyjayanthi Movies after the Savitri biopic Mahanati.

Sita Ramam is scheduled to release in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on August 5 in theatres.