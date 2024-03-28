GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kristen Stewart would only consider a Marvel film if Greta Gerwig was involved

Stewart’s openness to the idea, contingent upon Gerwig’s involvement, is a stark departure from her previous stance on the blockbuster likes of Marvel cinema.

March 28, 2024 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

In a recent podcast appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat show, Kristen Stewart hinted at a potential Marvel debut under one condition: the involvement of Barbie director, Greta Gerwig.

Margot Robbie on best actress Oscar snub: No way to feel sad, but Greta should have been nominated

Stewart elaborated on her reservations, emphasizing the need for a significant shift in the filmmaking system, which currently lacks the necessary personal touch due to its algorithmic nature. Despite her aversion, Stewart acknowledged her affinity for large-scale productions, provided there’s a substantial level of trust and investment in one person.

The Oscar-nominated actress, best known for her role in the Twilight saga, Spencer and most recently in A24’s Love Lies Bleeding, highlighted Gerwig’s potential influence as a game-changer in her decision-making process.

Stewart also recalled getting “emotional” while watching Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” performance at the 2024 Oscars ceremony earlier this month.

Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” Oscar performance was the result of months of careful planning

