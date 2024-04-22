‘Deadpool and Wolverine’: Ryan Reynolds teases fans with intriguing new teaser, poster

April 22, 2024 01:51 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

Ahead of the trailer release, Ryan Reynolds unveiled a new teaser and poster of the highly anticipated Deadpool and Wolverine. On Sunday (as per US time), Ryan Reynolds treated fans with teaser video and captioned the post, "Tomorrow is always just a day away. #DeadpoolAndWolverine."

Tomorrow is always just a day away. #DeadpoolAndWolverinepic.twitter.com/pZmaOUyuJC — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 21, 2024

The video began with Reynolds' Deadpool playing with a morbid toy featuring Wolverine's death. The video then featured a collage of clips from old X-Men movies, including the blockbuster film 'Logan'. Reynolds' Deadpool said in a voice-over, "Look, eventually, you're going to hang up the claws and it's going to make a lot of people very sad. But one day, your old pal Wade's gonna ask you to get back in the saddle again, and when he does, say yes. I've always wanted to ride with you, Log. Deadpool... and Wolverine!"

The trailer will be out on April 22. Ryan Reynolds also revisited the iconic 'Deadpool 2' end credits scene and wrote, "It took seven years and a lot of begging but my Deadpool 2 end credit dreams finally came true... #DeadpoolAndWolverine."

Deadpool and Wolverine is set to arrive in theatres on July 26, 2024. Helmed by Shawn Levy, with Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Reynolds, and Levy credited as co-writers. Hugh Jackman reprises his role of Wolverine in the Marvel film, which Levy said is not to be called Deadpool 3, as per Deadline.