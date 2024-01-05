GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

David Tennant to host BAFTA 2024 awards

The celebrated Scottish actor, known for shows like ‘Doctor Who’, ‘Broadchurch’ and ‘Good Omen’, is hosting a major award night for the first time

January 05, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
David Tennant

David Tennant

Actor David Tennant will host the BAFTA 2024 awards set to take place on February 18 at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

ALSO READ
‘Good Omens’ renewed for Season 3

Tennant, known for shows like Doctor Who, Broadchurch and Good Omen, is hosting a major award night for the first time. As quoted by The Guardian, the celebrated Scottish actor said that he was “delighted … to help celebrate the very best of this year’s films and the many brilliant people who bring them to life”.

The nominations for the 77th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards will be announced on January 18. Films like Oppenheimer, Barbie, Anatomy of a Fall, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon are predicted to dominate the nods at the annual awards.

ALSO READ
BAFTA 2023: Complete winners list - ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, ‘Elvis’, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ win big

Last year, the anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Frontswept seven prizes at the BAFTAs.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.