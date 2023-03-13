The winners of the 95th Academy Awards were announced at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, United States. The genre-defying Everything Everywhere All at Once won seven Oscars in its 11 nominations this year, including Best Picture, Best Actress in a Leading Role for Michelle Yeoh, Best Directing and Best Original Screenplay for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Best Editing for Paul Rogers, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Ke Huy Quan and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Jamie Lee Curtis.
All Quiet on the Western Front won Oscars under the Best International Feature Film, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Original Score categories. Meanwhile, Brendan Fraser won Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in The Whale
A lot to celebrate for India, as two of its three nominations won an Oscar today. The iconic ‘Naatu Naatu’ soundtrack of RRR by MM Keeravani won the Best Original Song award at the ceremony. Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers won under the Best Documentary Short category.
However, Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes lost the Best Documentary Feature Award to Navalny.
Here’s the complete list of winners
Best Picture
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale) - WINNER
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - WINNER
Best Director
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once) - WINNER
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Todd Field (Tár)
Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - WINNER
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best Documentary Feature Film
All That Breathes
All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny - WINNER
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front - WINNER
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet One
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking (Sarah Polley) - WINNER
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert) - WINNER
The Fabelmans
Tar
Triangle of Sadness
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front (James Friend) - WINNER
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tar
Best Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once (Paul Rogers) - WINNER
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front (Volker Bertelmann) - WINNER
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Best Original Song
Applause - Tell It Like A Woman
Hold My Hand - Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu - RRR (MM Keeravani) - WINNER
This Is A Life - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Production Design
All Quiet on the Western Front (Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper)- WINNER
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth Carter) - WINNER
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale (Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Annemarie Bradley)- WINNER
Best Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye - WINNER
Ivalu
Le Pupile
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Best Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers - Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga - WINNER
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse - WINNER
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick (Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, Mark Taylor) - WINNER
Best Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett)- WINNER
The Batman
Black Panther
Top Gun: Maverick
COMMents
SHARE