BAFTA 2023: Complete winners list - ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, ‘Elvis’, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ win big

All Quiet on the Western Front, the German anti-war film, dominated the BAFTA Awards in London on Sunday night with a record-breaking win of seven awards. Breaking the five BAFTAs record of Cinema Paradiso (1988), All Quiet on the Western Front now has the most awards for a non-English film.
The British film The Banshees Of Inisherinnabbed the second largest number of awards, including both supporting actor categories with wins for Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon. The top acting awards went to Cate Blanchett and Austin Butler for their respective roles in Tár and Elvis with the latter grabbing three more awards.
Here’s the full list of 2023 BAFTA Film Award nominees and winners...
Adapted Screenplay
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
- Living – Kazuo Ishiguro
- The Quiet Girl – Colm Bairéad
- She Said – Rebecca Lenkiewicz
- The Whale – Samuel D. Hunter
Supporting Actress
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Dolly De Leon – Triangle Of Sadness
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Carey Mulligan – She Said
Supporting Actor
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet On The Western Front
- Micheal Ward – Empire Of Light
Film Not in the English Language
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Edward Berger, Malte Grunert
- Argentina, 1985 – Santiago Mitre
- Corsage – Marie Kreutzer
- Decision To Leave – Park Chan-wook, Ko Dae-seok
- The Quiet Girl – Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoí
Casting
- Elvis – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian
- Aftersun – Lucy Pardee
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Simone Bär
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Sarah Halley Finn
- Triangle Of Sadness – Pauline Hansson
Editing
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Paul Rogers
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Sven Budelmann
- The Banshees Of Inisherin – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
- Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa
- Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton
Cinematography
- All Quiet On The Western Front – James Friend
- The Batman – Greig Fraser
- Elvis – Mandy Walker
- Empire Of Light – Roger Deakins
- Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
- Aftersun – Charlotte Wells (Writer/director)
- Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley (Writer/director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)
- Electric Malady – Marie Lidén (Director)
- Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand (Writer)
- Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy and Elena Sánchez Bellot (Directors)
Animated Film
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On – Dean Fleisher Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey
- Puss In Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford, Mark Swift
- Turning Red – Domee Shi, Lindsey Collins
Original Screenplay
- The Banshees Of Inisherin – Martin Mcdonagh
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans – Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg
- Tár – Todd Field
- Triangle Of Sadness – Ruben Östlund
Special Visual Effects
- Avatar: The Way Of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzold
- The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz
- Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope
Documentary
- Navalny – Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae
- All That Breathes – Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann
- All The Beauty And The Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons
- Fire Of Love – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Ina Fichman
- Moonage Daydream – Brett Morgan
Original Score
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Volker Bertelmann
- Babylon – Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees Of Inisherin – Carter Burwell
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Son Lux
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat
Sound
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler
- Avatar: The Way Of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle
- Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley
- Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke
- Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten
Costume Design
- Elvis – Catherine Martin
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Lisy Christl
- Amsterdam J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky
- Babylon – Mary Zophres
- Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris – Jenny Beavan
British Short Film
- An Irish Goodbye – Tom Berkeley, Ross White
- The Ballad Of Olive Morris – Alex Kayode-kay
- Bazigaga – Jo Ingabire Moys, Stephanie Charmail
- Bus Girl – Jessica Henwick, Louise Palmkvist Hansen
- A Drifting Up – Jacob Lee
British Short Animation
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse – Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella
- Middle Watch – John Stevenson, Aiesha Penwarden, Giles Healy
- Your Mountain Is Waiting – Hannah Jacobs, Zoe Muslim, Harriet Gillian
Outstanding British Film
- The Banshees Of Inisherin – Martin Mcdonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin
- Aftersun – Charlotte Wells, Producer(S) Tbc
- Brian And Charles – Jim Archer, Rupert Majendie, David Earl, Chris Hayward
- Empire Of Light – Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris
- Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – Sophie Hyde, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski, Katy Brand
- Living – Oliver Hermanus, Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Kazuo Ishiguro
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical – Matthew Warchus, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn, Luke Kelly, Dennis Kelly
- See How They Run – Tom George, Gina Carter, Damian Jones, Mark Chappell
- The Swimmers – Sally El Hosaini, Producer(S) Tbc, Jack Thorne
- The Wonder – Sebastián Lelio, Ed Guiney, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue
Production Design
- Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Christian M. Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper
- The Batman – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales
- Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
Director
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Edward Berger
- The Banshees Of Inisherin – Martin Mcdonagh
- Decision To Leave – Park Chan-wook
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
- Tár Todd Field
- The Woman King – Gina Prince-bythewood
Make Up & Hair
- Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Heike Merker
- The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin
- The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot
Ee Rising Star Award (Voted For By The Public)
- Emma Mackey
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Daryl Mccormack
- Naomi Ackie
- Sheila Atim
Leading Actor
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Daryl Mccormack – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Leading Actress
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till
- Ana De Armas – Blonde
- Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Film
- All Quiet On The Western Front – Malte Grunert
- The Banshees Of Inisherin – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin Mcdonagh
- Elvis – Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Patrick Mccormick, Schuyler Weiss
- Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang
- Tár – Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan
