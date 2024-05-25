GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cannes 2024: Kani Kusruti displays solidarity with Palestine, carries watermelon pouch on red carpet

Kani, one of the two leads in Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine as Light’, complemented her outfit with a handbag shaped like a watermelon slice — a symbol of Palestinian resistance against the Israeli occupation

Updated - May 25, 2024 01:17 pm IST

Published - May 25, 2024 01:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: (L-R) Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon, Kani Kusruti, Payal Kapadia and Divya Prabha attend the “All We Imagine As Light” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2024 in Cannes, France.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: (L-R) Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon, Kani Kusruti, Payal Kapadia and Divya Prabha attend the “All We Imagine As Light” Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2024 in Cannes, France. | Photo Credit: KRISTY SPAROW

Indian actor Kani Kusruti displayed solidarity with the victims of the war in Gaza while walking the red carpet for her film All We Imagine As Light at the Cannes Film Festival.

Kani, one of the two leads in Payal Kapadia’s film, in the running for the Palme d’Or, complemented her outfit with a handbag shaped like a watermelon slice — a symbol of Palestinian resistance against the Israeli occupation.

‘I get overwhelmed in crowds’: Kani Kusruti on Cannes selection for ‘All We Imagine as Light’

The colours of the fruit — red, green, white and black — mirror those of the Palestinian flag. It was used as an alternative political symbol after displays of the flag were banned by Israel following the six-day war in 1967.

The image broke the internet as Kani was praised for her bravery, at a time when many actors — both in India and Hollywood — have shied away from taking a stance on the ongoing war.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: (L-R) Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon, Kani Kusruti, Payal Kapadia and Divya Prabha attend the 'All We Imagine As Light' Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: (L-R) Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon, Kani Kusruti, Payal Kapadia and Divya Prabha attend the "All We Imagine As Light" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: KRISTY SPAROW

Cast member Kani Kusruti holds a bag depicting a watermelon on the red carpet, during arrivals for the screening of the film 'All We Imagine as Light' in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 23, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Cast member Kani Kusruti holds a bag depicting a watermelon on the red carpet, during arrivals for the screening of the film "All We Imagine as Light" in competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 23, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier | Photo Credit: YARA NARDI

Kani’s pouch was crafted by Kochi-based designer Diya John, who also created the rest of her outfit - a white bodycon silk dress.

John’s designer boutique, Salt Studio, shared a video of how the watermelon clutch was created.

Later, Kani spoke about it at the press conference for All We Imagine as Light. “I wanted something like that,” Kani said, “So I asked my friend (John) who crafted it by hand.”

Cannes 2024: Anasuya Sengupta wins Un Certain Regard best actress trophy, creates history

Earlier, Australian star Cate Blanchett had arranged her Cannes red carpet outfit as a tribute to the Palestinian flag. Attending the premiere of The Apprentice, Blanchett walked in a black gown with a white back and green hemwork. Combined with the red of the carpet itself, it formed the colours of the Palestinian flag.

Australian actress, producer Cate Blanchett arrives for the screening of the film 'The Apprentice' at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 20, 2024. (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY / AFP)

Australian actress, producer Cate Blanchett arrives for the screening of the film "The Apprentice" at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 20, 2024. (Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY / AFP) | Photo Credit: SAMEER AL-DOUMY

All We Imagine as Light tells the story of two Malayali nurses living in Mumbai. The film received an eight-minute standing ovation followed by glowing reviews as it premiered in the main competition of the Cannes Film Festival. It’s the first Indian film in 30 years to be competing for the Palme d’Or, the top prize at Cannes.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.