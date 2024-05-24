GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cannes 2024: Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ brings India back in competition at Cannes with an 8-Minute standing ovation

Screening in the late-night competition slot, the film was the first Indian production in the competition in three decades and the first by an Indian woman filmmaker to achieve this honor

Updated - May 24, 2024 12:36 pm IST

Published - May 24, 2024 12:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chhaya Kadam, from left, Kani Kusruti, director Payal Kapadia, Divya Prabha and Hridhu Haroon pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘All We Imagine as Light’ at the 77th International Cannes Film Festival

Chhaya Kadam, from left, Kani Kusruti, director Payal Kapadia, Divya Prabha and Hridhu Haroon pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘All We Imagine as Light’ at the 77th International Cannes Film Festival | Photo Credit: ANDREEA ALEXANDRU

A landmark moment for Indian cinema came last night as Payal Kapadia’s debut fiction feature, All We Imagine As Light, received an enthusiastic eight-minute standing ovation at its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Screening in the late-night competition slot, the film was the first Indian production in the competition in three decades and the first by an Indian woman filmmaker to achieve this honor.

Cannes 2024: Standing ovations are getting out of hand, here’s how 2024 has fared so far

A rare French-Indo co-production, the film was brought to life through a collaboration between Paris-based producers Hakim and Julien Graff of Petit Chaos and Mumbai’s Zico Maitra of Chalk & Cheese Films. Shot over a span of 40 days across Mumbai and the rainy western port town of Ratnagiri, the Malayalam-Hindi language feature weaves the story of two young women, Prabha (Kani Kasruti) and Anu (Divya Prabha).

‘I get overwhelmed in crowds’: Kani Kusruti on Cannes selection for ‘All We Imagine as Light’

Prabha, a nurse from Mumbai, finds her routine disrupted by an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, while her roommate Anu struggles to find a private space in the bustling city for intimacy with her boyfriend. Their journey to a beach town becomes a pivotal escape where their desires and dreams unfold.

Kapadia gained international recognition with her documentary A Night of Knowing Nothing (2021), which screened in Director’s Fortnight at Cannes, where it won the Golden Eye for best documentary. In an interview, she highlighted the diverse and rich filmmaking talent across India. “India is a country that makes a lot of good films. Not just Bollywood but every state has its industry and there are absolutely brilliant filmmakers. I hope that after this we won’t have to wait another 30 years.” she said.

‘The Shameless’ stars Omara Shetty and Anasuya Sengupta on representing India at Cannes 2024

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / film festival

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.