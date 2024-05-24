GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cannes 2024: ‘Beating Hearts’ dethrones ‘The Count of Monte-Cristo’ with a new festival best 15-minute standing ovation

The French feature is a modern reinterpretation of the classic ‘Romeo and Juliet’ narrative, stars François Civil and Adèle Exarchopoulos

Published - May 24, 2024 12:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Adele Exarchopoulos, Francois Civil and Malik Frikah react as they leave after the screening of the film ‘Beating Hearts’ at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Adele Exarchopoulos, Francois Civil and Malik Frikah react as they leave after the screening of the film ‘Beating Hearts’ at the 77th Cannes Film Festival | Photo Credit: LOIC VENANCE

At the Cannes Film Festival, the world premiere of Gilles Lellouche’s Beating Hearts (L’Amour Ouf) captivated audiences, culminating in a 15-minute standing ovation at the Grand Théâtre Lumière. This overwhelming reception marks the longest ovation of Cannes 2024, surpassing the previous night’s 12-minute applause for The Count of Monte-Cristo.

Cannes 2024: Standing ovations are getting out of hand, here’s how 2024 has fared so far

Beating Hearts, a modern reinterpretation of the classic Romeo and Juliet narrative, stars François Civil, known for his role as D’Artagnan in last year’s Three Musketeers reboot, and Adèle Exarchopoulos of Palme D’or-winner Blue is the Warmest Color fame. They portray former childhood sweethearts who are separated by a past involving gang violence and wrongful imprisonment, only to reconnect years later against all odds.

Cannes 2024: ‘The Count of Monte-Cristo’ sets new festival best this year with a nearly 12-minute standing ovation

The film’s supporting cast includes Raphaël Quenard, Benoît Poelvoorde, Elodie Bouchez, Vincent Lacoste, Alain Chabat, and Jean-Pascal Zadi.

Adapted from Neville Thompson’s 1997 novel Jackie Loves Johnser OK? set in Dublin’s tough Ballyfermot suburb during the 1980s, Lellouche has transposed the story to France. He collaborated on the screenplay with Ahmed Hamidi, his partner from the 2018 comedy Sink Or Swim, and Audrey Diwan, the Venice Golden Lion winner.

Cannes 2024: Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light’ brings India back in competition at Cannes with an 8-Minute standing ovation

At Unifrance’s Paris Rendez-Vous in January, Lellouche expressed his passion for the source material, stating, “I fell in love with this book and this story about a violent love story. I jumped into this adventure with Ahmed Hamidi and Audrey Diwan.”

The film, distributed by Studiocanal, is slated for a French release on October 16

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / film festival

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.