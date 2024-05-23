GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Cannes 2024: ‘The Count of Monte-Cristo’ sets new festival best this year with a nearly 12-minute standing ovation

Previously, Coralie Fargeat’s ‘The Substance’ had topped the ovation charts at Cannes this year, having received an 11-minute standing ovation

Updated - May 23, 2024 12:31 pm IST

Published - May 23, 2024 12:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The cast and crew leave following the screening of ‘The Count of Monte-Cristo’ Out of competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

The cast and crew leave following the screening of ‘The Count of Monte-Cristo’ Out of competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival | Photo Credit: YARA NARDI

Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre de la Patellière’s grand French epic, The Count Of Monte-Cristo, made a stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday night, receiving an enthusiastic ovation that lasted nearly 12 minutes. This latest adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ timeless adventure novel premiered out of competition at the festival.

Cannes 2024: Standing ovations are getting out of hand, here’s how 2024 has fared so far

Previously, Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley had topped the ovation charts at Cannes this year, having received an 11-minute standing ovation.

The three-hour film boasts a star-studded cast, including Pierre Niney, Anaïs Demoustier, Laurent Lafitte, Pierfrancesco Favino, Anamaria Vartolomei, and Bastien Bouillon, all of whom were present for the premiere. Niney leads the cast as Edmond Dantes, a young man who is wrongfully imprisoned due to a sinister plot hatched on his wedding day. After 14 harrowing years in the island prison of Château d’If, Dantes escapes and amasses a fortune. Transforming into the enigmatic Count of Monte-Cristo, he seeks vengeance against those who betrayed him.

Cannes 2024: Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley starrer ‘The Substance’ receives 11-minute standing ovation

Delaporte and de la Patellière, who also co-wrote the script, are no strangers to Dumas adaptations, having collaborated on the 2023 two-part film The Three Musketeers.

The film’s debut was further highlighted by the announcement that Samuel Goldwyn Films has secured the U.S. distribution rights, planning a release later this year. In France, Pathé will bring The Count Of Monte-Cristo to theaters with a wide release scheduled for June 28.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.