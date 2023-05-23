HamberMenu
‘Bro’: Sai Dharam Tej’s first look from film with Pawan Kalyan out

Directed by Samuthirakani, the film is a remake of the director’s 2021 Tamil movie ‘Vinodhaya Sitham’

May 23, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sai Dharam Tej’s first look from ‘Bro’

Sai Dharam Tej’s first look from ‘Bro’ | Photo Credit: @IamSaiDharamTej/Twitter

The first look of actor Sai Dharam Tej from actor-director Samuthirakani’s upcoming film Bro is out was unveiled by the makers today. The film has the actor starring opposite his uncle and superstar Pawan Kalyan, whose first look from the film was unveiled last week.

Bro is the Telugu remake of Samuthirakani’s Vinodhaya Sitham. The 2021 Tamil movie starred Samuthirakani as the god of Time and Thambi Ramaiah who gets a second chance at life after an accident. Pawan Kalyan is said to be playing Samuthirakani’s role whereas Sai Dharam Tej will play Mark a.k.a Markandeyulu, a version of the role played by Thambi Ramaiah in the original version.

With screenplay and dialogues by filmmaker Trivikram, the remake also features Ketika Sharma. TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory and Zee Studios is producing this film.

With music by Thaman S, Sujith Vasudev is in charge of cinematography. Bro is scheduled to hit theatres on July 28.

