Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej’s ‘Vinodhaya Sitham’ remake by Samuthirakani goes on floors

With dialogues by filmmaker Trivikram, the remake also features Ketika Sharma

February 22, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
[L-R] Sai Dharam Tej, Samuthirakani and Pawan Kalyan

[L-R] Sai Dharam Tej, Samuthirakani and Pawan Kalyan | Photo Credit: @IamSaiDharamTej/Twitter

Actor-director Samuthirakani, who last directed the Tamil film  Vinodhaya Sitham in 2021, is back to direction with the film’s Telugu remake. Starring Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej in the lead, the new film launched on Wednesday in Hyderabad.

With dialogues by filmmaker Trivikram, the remake also features Ketika Sharma. TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory and Zee Studios is producing this film and the makers took to Twitter to share the news of the project’s commencement. Sai Dharam Tej too shared photos from the first day of shoot called Pawan his “guru”.

Vinodhaya Sitham starred Samuthirakani as the god of Time and Thambi Ramaiah who gets a second chance at life after an accident. Pawan Kalyan is said to be playing Samuthirakani’s role whereas Sai Dharam Tej will play the role of Thambi Ramaiah from the original version.

