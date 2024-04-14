GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Ben Z’: Lokesh Kanagaraj to produce Raghava Lawrence’s next

With a story written by Lokesh, ‘Ben Z’ will be directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of ‘Remo’ and ‘Sulthan’ fame

April 14, 2024 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Lokesh Kanagaraj; title poster of ‘Ben Z’

Lokesh Kanagaraj; title poster of ‘Ben Z’ | Photo Credit: @lokesh.kanagaraj/Instagram

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj will produce actor Raghava Lawrence’s upcoming film titled Ben Z, the makers announced on Sunday with a title poster. Lokesh has also written the story of the film, which is set to be directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo and Sulthan fame.

The title poster features a dishevelled mask and a tagline that goes, “A warrior with a cause is the most dangerous soldier.”

Details regarding the cast, crew and plot remain unknown at the moment.

Ben Z will be produced by Lokesh in association with Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under their G Squad, The Route and Passion Studios production banners.

Apart from producing, Lokesh will also present the film which has a post-release streaming deal with Netflix. Notably, last year, Lokesh’s production banner G Squad earlier presented Vijay Kumar’s Fight Club.

‘Leo’ movie review: A fiery Vijay valiantly tries to keep afloat Lokesh Kanagaraj’s weakest film yet

On the director front, Lokesh is currently helming Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated next, Thalaivar 171. As an actor, he was recently seen in a cameo in Singapore Saloon, and alongside Shruti Haasan in ‘Inimel,’ a video song penned by Kamal Haasan.

Lawrence, on the other hand, was last seen in Chandramukhi 2 and Jigarthanda Double X.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.