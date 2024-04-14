‘Ben Z’: Lokesh Kanagaraj to produce Raghava Lawrence’s next

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj will produce actor Raghava Lawrence’s upcoming film titled Ben Z, the makers announced on Sunday with a title poster. Lokesh has also written the story of the film, which is set to be directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo and Sulthan fame.
The title poster features a dishevelled mask and a tagline that goes, “A warrior with a cause is the most dangerous soldier.”
Details regarding the cast, crew and plot remain unknown at the moment.
Ben Z will be produced by Lokesh in association with Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under their G Squad, The Route and Passion Studios production banners.
Apart from producing, Lokesh will also present the film which has a post-release streaming deal with Netflix. Notably, last year, Lokesh’s production banner G Squad earlier presented Vijay Kumar’s Fight Club.
On the director front, Lokesh is currently helming Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated next, Thalaivar 171. As an actor, he was recently seen in a cameo in Singapore Saloon, and alongside Shruti Haasan in ‘Inimel,’ a video song penned by Kamal Haasan.
Lawrence, on the other hand, was last seen in Chandramukhi 2 and Jigarthanda Double X.