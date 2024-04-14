‘Ben Z’: Lokesh Kanagaraj to produce Raghava Lawrence’s next

April 14, 2024 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj will produce actor Raghava Lawrence’s upcoming film titled Ben Z, the makers announced on Sunday with a title poster. Lokesh has also written the story of the film, which is set to be directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo and Sulthan fame.

The title poster features a dishevelled mask and a tagline that goes, “A warrior with a cause is the most dangerous soldier.”

It is my wish to bring #Benz to the screen and this is catching its own wish at 11:11 🤞🏻



I am very happy to be associating with our beloved @offl_Lawrence sir, thank you so much for trusting our team. And Director @bakkiyaraj_k , I am excited for you.

Thank you everyone for… pic.twitter.com/MOVB12Puh4 — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) April 14, 2024

Details regarding the cast, crew and plot remain unknown at the moment.

Ben Z will be produced by Lokesh in association with Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under their G Squad, The Route and Passion Studios production banners.

Apart from producing, Lokesh will also present the film which has a post-release streaming deal with Netflix. Notably, last year, Lokesh’s production banner G Squad earlier presented Vijay Kumar’s Fight Club.

On the director front, Lokesh is currently helming Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated next, Thalaivar 171. As an actor, he was recently seen in a cameo in Singapore Saloon, and alongside Shruti Haasan in ‘Inimel,’ a video song penned by Kamal Haasan.

Lawrence, on the other hand, was last seen in Chandramukhi 2 and Jigarthanda Double X.