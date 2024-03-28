GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Thalaivar 171’: Rajinikanth adds bling to the first look of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next

Lokesh’s frequent collaborators, music director Anirudh and stunt directors Anbariv are also on board ‘Thalaivar 171’

March 28, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Thalaivar 171’

First look of ‘Thalaivar 171’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The first look of Rajinikanth from his upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171, has been released by the makers.

‘Thalaivar 171’: Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj team up for action-thriller

The monochromatic image features Rajini handcuffed with a chain of golden watches with the background being a close-up of a watch dial.

Lokesh’s frequent collaborators, music director Anirudh (who composed music for Rajini’s Jailer recently) and stunt directors Anbariv (who are currently working with Rajini in Vettaiyan), are also on board Thalaivar 171.

Rajinikanth shares photo with Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of ‘Thalaivar 170’; calls veteran actor his mentor

The film is produced by Sun Pictures who had earlier teamed up with Rajini for films like Enthiran, Petta, Annaatthe and Jailer. Interestingly, Lokesh had earlier confirmed that Thalaivar 171 will not be a part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe which consists of the films Kaithi, Vikram and Leo.

The title of Thalaivar 171 will be announced with a teaser on April 22.

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

