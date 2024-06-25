GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress chief slams Modi over 10 years of ‘undeclared Emergency’

Kharge slams Prime Minister’s comments on Emergency, points out how Modi government never strives for consensus.

Published - June 25, 2024 10:41 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. File

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept raking up the past to hide his failures. The remarks came as Mr. Modi and BJP leaders attacked the Opposition party for the Emergency in 1975.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s stress on consensus, the Congress chief pointed out the instances when the Modi government took decisions unilaterally.

Those who imposed Emergency have no right to profess love for our Constitution: PM Modi

“Narendra Modiji, the country is looking forward to the future but you keep scratching the past to hide your failures. In the last 10 years, you made 140 crore Indians realise what ‘undeclared Emergency’ is, which caused a deep trauma to democracy and the Constitution,” Mr. Kharge said in a post on X.

“Breaking parties, toppling elected governments through the backdoor, misuse of agencies like ED, CBI, IT against 95 per cent of Opposition leaders, putting Chief Ministers in jail, and using the official machinery before elections and disturbing the level playing field, is this not undeclared Emergency,” he asked.

Rahul Gandhi to be the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha

Mr. Kharge’s post was in response to the Prime Minister’s comment on Tuesday that those who imposed the Emergency had no right to profess love for the Constitution.

“Modiji talks of consensus and cooperation but his actions are just the opposite,” the Congress chief said. He asked whether there was consensus when 146 Opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament and three new laws were brought to change the Code of Criminal Procedure, Indian Penal Code and Indian Evidence Act.

“Where was the consensus when statues of stalwarts like Chhatrapati Shivaji, Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar were relocated within the Parliament complex without even asking the Opposition. Where was this consensus when three new farm laws were forced on 15 crore farmer families and they had to sit on the roads for months together and atrocities were committed on them,” he added.

Lok Sabha witnesses drama while MPs take oath on second day

The Congress chief also cited demonetisation, the COVID-19 lockdown, and the electoral bonds law as other examples where the government did not strive for consensus.

“The BJP has disregarded democracy and Constitution while the Congress has always stood by democracy and the Constitution and will continue to do so,” Mr. Kharge said.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.