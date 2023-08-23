'And Just Like That...' to return with season three on Max

August 23, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

And Just Like That..., the sequel of the hit HBO series Sex and the City, has been renewed for a third season by American streamer Max. The news comes just ahead of the show's season two finale, which will air on Warner Bros Discovery's streaming service on Thursday.

In a statement, Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at Max, said And Just Like That... ranks as the number one original series on its platform since the launch of the show's second season.

"As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories. We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favourite New Yorkers," Aubrey said.

And Just Like That... reunites Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis as they reprise their roles from Sex and the City, which was created by Darren Star. The show, based on author Candace Bushnell's 1996 book of the same name, ran on HBO from 1998 to 2004.

While the original series showcased the women navigating the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s, the revival tackles the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The show's ensemble cast also includes Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, Alexa Swinton and John Corbett.