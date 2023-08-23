HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

'And Just Like That...' to return with season three on Max

The show’s season 2 finale is set to be aired on Warner Bros Discovery’s streaming service on Thursday

August 23, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

PTI
‘And Just Like That’...

‘And Just Like That’... | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

And Just Like That..., the sequel of the hit HBO series Sex and the City, has been renewed for a third season by American streamer Max. The news comes just ahead of the show's season two finale, which will air on Warner Bros Discovery's streaming service on Thursday.

In a statement, Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at Max, said And Just Like That... ranks as the number one original series on its platform since the launch of the show's second season.

ALSO READ
‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter’ series review: Safe, sweet thrills aplenty in this YA adaptation

"As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories. We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favourite New Yorkers," Aubrey said.

And Just Like That... reunites Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis as they reprise their roles from Sex and the City, which was created by Darren Star. The show, based on author Candace Bushnell's 1996 book of the same name, ran on HBO from 1998 to 2004.

ALSO READ
Kim Cattrall to play Samantha Jones of ‘Sex and the City’ in ‘And Just Like That...’

While the original series showcased the women navigating the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s, the revival tackles the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The show's ensemble cast also includes Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, Alexa Swinton and John Corbett.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.