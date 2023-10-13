HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ sent as independent entry to 2024 Oscars

Inspired by a true story, the film depicts the bravery and ingenuity of a mining engineer who saved 65 miners trapped in a flooded quarry in West Bengal in 1989

October 13, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Akshay Kumar in ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’

Akshay Kumar in ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’

Akshay Kumar’s new film, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, has been submitted as an independent entry to the 2024 Oscars, reports stated.

ALSO READ
‘Mission Raniganj’ movie review: An earnest Akshay Kumar struggles to salvage this mission impossible

Inspired by a true story, the film depicts the bravery and ingenuity of a mining engineer who saved 65 miners trapped in a flooded quarry in West Bengal in 1989. It opened to mixed reviews on October 6 and has performed moderately at the box office.

Last month, the Film Federation of India (FFI) named the Malayalam survival drama 2018: Everyone is a Hero starring Tovino Thomas as India’s official entry to the Best International Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards.

According to the Academy’s rules, only one film is accepted in this category from a single country, and has to be submitted through an authorized committee or jury.

ALSO READ
Akshay Kumar to headline aerial action film ‘Sky Force’, teaser and release date out

However, producers of non-English films are free to file submissions for other honours at the Oscars, considering they meet the eligibility criteria. In fact, at the 95th Academy Awards, SS Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster RRR was entered as an independent submission and ended up winning for Best Original Song.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.