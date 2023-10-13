Akshay Kumar’s ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ sent as independent entry to 2024 Oscars

October 13, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST

Akshay Kumar’s new film, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, has been submitted as an independent entry to the 2024 Oscars, reports stated.

Inspired by a true story, the film depicts the bravery and ingenuity of a mining engineer who saved 65 miners trapped in a flooded quarry in West Bengal in 1989. It opened to mixed reviews on October 6 and has performed moderately at the box office.

Last month, the Film Federation of India (FFI) named the Malayalam survival drama 2018: Everyone is a Hero starring Tovino Thomas as India’s official entry to the Best International Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards.

According to the Academy’s rules, only one film is accepted in this category from a single country, and has to be submitted through an authorized committee or jury.

However, producers of non-English films are free to file submissions for other honours at the Oscars, considering they meet the eligibility criteria. In fact, at the 95th Academy Awards, SS Rajamouli’s Telugu blockbuster RRR was entered as an independent submission and ended up winning for Best Original Song.