HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Akshay Kumar to headline aerial action film ‘Sky Force’, teaser and release date out

Backdropped on the Indo-Pakistan Air War of 1965, the film will capture the bravery and patriotism of the Indian Air Force fighters involved in India’s ‘first and deadliest’ airstrike against Pakistan

October 02, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, ‘Sky Force’ will release on October 2, 2024

Starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, ‘Sky Force’ will release on October 2, 2024

Actor Akshay Kumar is collaborating with Maddock Films and Jio Studios for an aerial combat film titled Sky Force. Backdropped on the Indo-Pakistan Air War of 1965, the film will capture the bravery and patriotism of the Indian Air Force (IAF) fighters involved in India’s ‘first and deadliest’ airstrike against Pakistan.

ALSO READ
‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ trailer: Akshay Kumar on yet another heroic mission

The film’s announcement teaser was released on occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and the birth anniversary of former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, during whose tenure the film is set.

Also Read: Fighting high over the Eastern theatre

The 56-second teaser begins with a voice identified as Muhammad Ayub Khan, the then-President of Pakistan, issuing threats against India. We then see a clip of Lal Bahadur Shastri rebuffing Pakistan’s aggression and promising a befitting response.

Sky Force is co-directed by Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Anil Kapur. Akshay Kumar will star alongside debutant Veer Pahariya in the large-scale film. It will release theatrically on October 2 in 2024.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.