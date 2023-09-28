As ‘2018: Everyone Is A Hero’ goes to the Oscars, Tovino Thomas says it’s a double dhamaka for him

September 28, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

Anoop, a friendly neighbourhood chap in the village, makes it clear that he is no hero. How Anoop becomes a valiant saviour when confronted by the flood in 2018 that devastated Kerala is one of the subplots in the Jude Anthany Joseph film 2018 : Everyone Is A Hero.

And Tovino Thomas, who brought alive Anoop with his usual ease and charm, is winning accolades for his role in the blockbuster film, India’s official entry to the Oscars.

“It is a double dhamaka — my award for my character in the film and its selection to the Oscars. This seems like a dream,” says the actor from Amsterdam, Netherlands where he went to collect the Septimius Award for the Best Asian Actor for his role in the film 2018 : Everyone Is A Hero.

“We worked very hard to bring this film to the screen. It was team work that helped us all excel. Shooting the film was a challenge as it required technical and artistic expertise,” says Tovino, thanking the producers for putting their faith in the team and director Jude for pursuing his dream project for more than two years in spite of the naysayers.

The actor says he regrets not being in Kerala for the promotional work for the film and for the celebrations that followed when the movie smashed box office records. He believes it must be the sincerity of the team that helped 2018 win hearts and critical acclaim.

“Imagine, a small town guy like me from Irinjalakuda finding a space in cinema and winning awards…,” he muses aloud. “Jude ettan, Basil (Joseph, director of Minnal Murali) and many of us in Malayalam cinema today come from small towns in Kerala. All of us had cinema dreams but we had no connections in the industry. All we had was passion for cinema and willingness to work hard,” adds Tovino.

That passion and determination to walk the extra mile has helped the actor to fly high, with many of his movies making a mark. Not all were box office hits but Tovino was noticed for his ability to slip into a wide range of characters.

In 2021, Basil’s Minnal Murali, the story of a local tailor with super powers, hit the bull’s eye with Tovino playing the masked hero with elan; Aashiq Abu’s Naaradan, also headlined by Tovino, got noticed for its theme; Dear Friend showcased a character with shades of grey.

He says that after the lead role of Murali in Minnal Murali, he prepares mentally and physically for his characters. “That does not mean, I did not do that earlier. It is just that I am more aware of the responsibilities that rest on an actor.”

In 2022, Tovino romanced the screen with Vishnu Raghav’s Vaashi, Sanal Kumar Sashidharan’s Vazhakku, Khalid Rahman’s Thallumaala and Aashiq Abu’s remake of the classic Bhargavi Nilayam, Neelavelicham. The thematic diversity of the movies showcased Tovino’s versatility as an actor. While Vaashi was a rom-com and Vazhakku, a relationship drama, Thallumaala, a feisty, youthful film, was lapped up by teenagers. Tovino’s character in Neelavelicham, a period film, came in for praise from none than thespian Madhu, who had enacted the same character some 50-plus years ago in Bhargavi Nilayam.

“Madhu’s sir’s words of appreciation are the best award I could have got. It means a lot when someone like him has good things to say about a role,” asserts Tovino.

Like every actor, the 34-year-old says that he looks out for characters that “gives me the scope to act and challenge myself”.

“Naturally, I want every film of mine to do well commercially and impress critics as well,” says the engineer-turned actor who also turned producer with Kilometers and Kilometers (2020) in which he played the lead.

Tovino has been lucky that he has had movies written for him such as Basil’s Minnal Murali.

Isn’t he pleased with that? “Well, I am certainly happy. It could be that I am easy to work with. I think I am an actor who goes by what the director says. It could also be that we are all friends who came to cinema to pursue a dream,” he says with an embarrassed laugh.

Coming up next are some interesting movies that should gladden the hearts of Tovino fans. Jithin Laal’s Ajayante Randam Moshanam has the actor playing three roles in different periods of time – Maniyan, Kunjikelu and Ajayan. It is in the post-production stage.

Adrishya Jalakangal, directed by Dr Biju, is a surrealistic film on life and death, the shooting of which has been completed. Tovino is one of the producers of the movie in which he plays a nameless character, a stylistic device in many of Dr. Biju’s works. The film, which is said to be an anti-war movie, features Nimisha Sajayan and Indrans.

“From Amsterdam, I am flying straight to Hyderabad for the shoor of Lal Jr’s Nadikar Thilakam.”

He laughs when asked if direction is on the cards. “No, I have a long list of directors I am longing to work with. I want to concentrate as an actor. Then, after many years, maybe…”