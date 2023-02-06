Ajay Devgn, Tabu start shooting for Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!’

February 06, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

Actors Ajay Devgn and Tabu have started shooting for their upcoming musical romance film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!, directed by Neeraj Pandey (of A Wednesday-fame).

Ajay shared photos from the first day of the shoot on his social media handles to announce the news.

This is the third consecutive collaboration between Ajay and Tabu after Drishyam 2 and the upcoming Bholaa. They have previously shared screen in Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Fitoor (2016), Golmaal Again (2017), and De De Pyaar De (2019)

Also featuring Jimmy Sheirgill and Saiee Manjrekar, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha! has music scored by MM Keeravani who recently won a Golden Globe for his soundtrack ‘ Naatu Naatu’ in SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Neeraj is also producing the film with Shital Bhatia under their Friday Filmworks banner.