‘After The Hunt’: Ayo Edebiri joins Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield in Luca Guadagnino’s film

The film, written by Nora Garrett, centres on a college professor who faces a crossroads when a standout student makes an accusation against one of her colleagues

Updated - May 23, 2024 01:45 pm IST

Published - May 23, 2024 01:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ayo Edebiri poses with the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for “The Bear” at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 15, 2024

Ayo Edebiri poses with the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for “The Bear” at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 15, 2024 | Photo Credit: AUDE GUERRUCCI

Ayo Edebiri, star of acclaimed comedy-drama series The Bear, has joined Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield in the cast for After The Hunt, an upcoming thriller film directed by Luca Guadagnino.

According to a report in Deadline, details of Edebiri’s role are currently under wraps. The film, per prior reports, centres on a college professor who faces a crossroads when a standout student makes an accusation against one of her colleagues.

‘The Bear’ renewed for Season 4, filming back-to-back after third in Chicago

The script is written by Nora Garrett.

Edebiri is set to feature alongside John Malkovich in A24’s upcoming horror film, Opus. She will also appear in Marvel’s Thunderbolts.

Luca Guadagnino recently directed Challengers, a sweaty, kinetic tennis romance starring Zendaya, Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.

English cinema / World cinema

