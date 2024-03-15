GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘The Bear’ renewed for season 4, filming back-to-back after third in Chicago

Will Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and the rest of the beloved cast of ‘The Bear’ grace our screens beyond a third season? Yes, chef

March 15, 2024 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FX’s The Bear

FX’s The Bear | Photo Credit: Twitter/@TheBearFX

Multiple sources have confirmed that the Emmy-winning FX on Hulu comedy series, which was renewed for Season 3 in November, will not only return for another season but will also be filming back-to-back with Season 4 in Chicago.

While a Season 4 renewal has yet to be officially announced, speculation has been fueled by recent discussions in local Chicago outlets. The decision to film Seasons 3 and 4 consecutively has raised questions about whether this might mark the end of the beloved restaurant comedy, similar to the approach taken by Donald Glover’s acclaimed FX series, Atlanta.

‘The Bear’ Season 2 review: Deft writing, stellar performances serve up a masterful second helping

However, sources close to the production have revealed that the possibility of a Season 5 is still on the table. One reason cited for filming back-to-back is to accommodate the busy schedules of Emmy-winning stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, who are reportedly receiving numerous feature opportunities.

‘The Iron Claw’ movie review: Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White are riveting in grimly glorious sports biopic 

The success of The Bear has propelled its cast and crew into the spotlight, with creator, Christopher Storer, recently signing on to write and direct a feature adaptation of Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway.

Fans can look forward to the premiere of Season 3 in June, with the show continuing its binge-release format on Hulu (Disney+ Hotstar for Indian fans). Production for the third season began last month, and eager internet sleuths have been sharing tantalizing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set.

With a record of 10 Emmys for its first season, including, Outstanding Comedy and Outstanding Writing, and continued acclaim for its second, things are looking promising for the future of the Chicago diner.

Emmys 2024 | Jeremy Allen White wins best actor in a comedy series for ‘The Bear’

Related Topics

English cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.