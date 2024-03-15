‘The Bear’ renewed for season 4, filming back-to-back after third in Chicago

March 15, 2024 03:23 pm | Updated 03:23 pm IST

Multiple sources have confirmed that the Emmy-winning FX on Hulu comedy series, which was renewed for Season 3 in November, will not only return for another season but will also be filming back-to-back with Season 4 in Chicago.

While a Season 4 renewal has yet to be officially announced, speculation has been fueled by recent discussions in local Chicago outlets. The decision to film Seasons 3 and 4 consecutively has raised questions about whether this might mark the end of the beloved restaurant comedy, similar to the approach taken by Donald Glover’s acclaimed FX series, Atlanta.

However, sources close to the production have revealed that the possibility of a Season 5 is still on the table. One reason cited for filming back-to-back is to accommodate the busy schedules of Emmy-winning stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, who are reportedly receiving numerous feature opportunities.

The success of The Bear has propelled its cast and crew into the spotlight, with creator, Christopher Storer, recently signing on to write and direct a feature adaptation of Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway.

Fans can look forward to the premiere of Season 3 in June, with the show continuing its binge-release format on Hulu (Disney+ Hotstar for Indian fans). Production for the third season began last month, and eager internet sleuths have been sharing tantalizing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set.

With a record of 10 Emmys for its first season, including, Outstanding Comedy and Outstanding Writing, and continued acclaim for its second, things are looking promising for the future of the Chicago diner.