HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Abhishek Ambareesh’s ‘Bad Manners’ gets a release date

Directed by seasoned filmmaker Suri, the Kannada film starring Abhishek Ambareesh is touted to be an actioner

October 27, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Abhishek Ambareesh in ‘Bad Manners’

Abhishek Ambareesh in ‘Bad Manners’ | Photo Credit: Anand Audio/YouTube

Bad Manners, starring Abhishek Ambareesh, has got a release date. The film, directed by seasoned filmmaker Suri, will hit the screens on November 24. Bad Manners will clash with Raj B Shetty’s romantic drama Swathi Mutthina Male Haniyeat the box office.

ALSO READ
Amar-chitra katha

This is Abhishek Ambareesh’s second film after his debut Amar, which was directed by Nagashekhar. Bad Manners is produced by KM Sudhir under the banner Studio 18. This is Suri’s second collaboration with Sudhir after Popcorn Monkey Tiger. Bad Manners is touted to be an actioner.

Suri has co-written the screenplay with regular collaborator Amri. The film is based on the story written Surendranath and Amri. Charan Raj, after his hit works in Suri’s Tagaru, and Popcorn Monkey Tiger, is the composer again for this film while Shekar S is the cinematographer. Veteran Deepu S Kumar is the editor.

ALSO READ:Stars and sons

Popular stunt master Ravi Varma has choregraphed the action sequences in the film. Rachitha Ram is the female lead while Tara, Dattanna, Sharath Lohitashwa, Kuri Prathap, Mitra, and Mohan Juneja are other members of the cast.

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.