Abhishek Ambareesh’s ‘Bad Manners’ gets a release date

October 27, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

Bad Manners, starring Abhishek Ambareesh, has got a release date. The film, directed by seasoned filmmaker Suri, will hit the screens on November 24. Bad Manners will clash with Raj B Shetty’s romantic drama Swathi Mutthina Male Haniyeat the box office.

This is Abhishek Ambareesh’s second film after his debut Amar, which was directed by Nagashekhar. Bad Manners is produced by KM Sudhir under the banner Studio 18. This is Suri’s second collaboration with Sudhir after Popcorn Monkey Tiger. Bad Manners is touted to be an actioner.

Suri has co-written the screenplay with regular collaborator Amri. The film is based on the story written Surendranath and Amri. Charan Raj, after his hit works in Suri’s Tagaru, and Popcorn Monkey Tiger, is the composer again for this film while Shekar S is the cinematographer. Veteran Deepu S Kumar is the editor.

Popular stunt master Ravi Varma has choregraphed the action sequences in the film. Rachitha Ram is the female lead while Tara, Dattanna, Sharath Lohitashwa, Kuri Prathap, Mitra, and Mohan Juneja are other members of the cast.