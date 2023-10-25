HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Raj B Shetty’s ‘Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye’ gets a release date

Written and directed by Raj B Shetty, the relationship drama is produced by actor Ramya under the banner AppleBox Studios

October 25, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Siri Ravikumar and Raj B Shetty in ‘Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye’

Siri Ravikumar and Raj B Shetty in ‘Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kannada film Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye, written and directed by Raj B Shetty, has got a release date. The film will hit the screens on November 24. The movie is produced by actor Ramya under her banner AppleBox Studios.

ALSO READ
Understanding the deliberate pacing of Kannada films ‘Toby’ and ‘SSE (Side A)‘

Raj has acted in the film as the lead alongside Siri Ravikumar. Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye is a romantic drama shot in the picturesque locations across Ooty, Mysuru and Kudremukh. This is Raj’s third film as a director after Ondu Motteya Katheand Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana. The actor was last seen in the intense action-drama Toby.

ALSO READ:‘Toby’ movie review: Raj B Shetty’s stylised, dark revenge saga grapples with predictability

Rekha Kudligi, Balaji Manohar, Surya Vasishta, JP Tuminadu, Sneha Sharma and Gopalkrishna Deshpande are the other members of the cast. Midhun Mukundan has composed the music for the film while Praveen Shriyan is the cinematographer.

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.