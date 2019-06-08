Stars and sons

Every star son who’s striding the silver screen with nonchalance has a father with a story of struggle before success deigned them worthy unless they themselves were born to one. The greater the fame the bigger the struggle, be it Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi or Raj Kumar. I’ve only mentioned a few stars whose sons made designer debuts. They’ve all pounded the sidewalks, banged on producer’s doors, portrayed insignificant even negative roles before becoming marquee names. The harsh fact is that the progeny are attracted to just the fame. “I wanted at least one of my sons to get well educated. I was hoping Raghavendra would fulfil that, but he dropped out of MBBS and opted for acting,” said the late Raj Kumar with a hint of disappointment. The flipside is that talent is not a legacy leave alone fame. There are well-wishers ready for the honour of introducing a star son. Even otherwise doors open, offers pour in, directors are eager and a debut ‘vehicle’ is designed. They build rippling muscles, learn back-breaking dance moves and train to perform stunts. We have moved on from times when horse riding and sword fighting were considered compulsory. Very rarely do you hear about a star son going to an acting school. Script narration sessions are held with more care than selecting a school. Selecting a debut vehicle is not an easy task. A tailor made script that will have whistle worthy moments, showcase the debutante’s prowess and have time-tested ingredients that supposedly ensure success . A director of repute is identified as a fair, beautiful heroine and a strong supporting cast. The day of reckoning, when the film is released will decide whether they emerge from the cosy cocoon and turn into beautiful butterflies or are just shooting stars.

To give them their due the ones who’ve survived and gone on to cultivate their own fan base have to be lauded because the odds were stacked against them. They’ve overcome the constant comparisons and the disappointment of their father’s fans to build a new generation of admirers. Audiences are ruthless and if the likes of Shivraj Kumar, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan Teja have made it big, it’s because some facet has endeared them to the younger generation. The advantage they enjoy is that audiences give them more chances and so does the industry. Cinema is also probably the only place where you can hone your skills even while making piles of currency. Earn while you learn. The above mentioned star sons have developed into reasonably good performers after years of hits and misses.

Ambareesh was a force of nature. Making his debut with a cameo that turned out to be one of the films highlights was not planned. I don’t know if you can use the term struggle to describe his rise to the top. I cannot picture him knocking on producer’s doors seeking roles .Considered an enfante terrible he never adhered to any rules or norms. He lived life on his terms. He did not have the looks, but possessed the heart of a hero which endeared him to fans. His persona of brazen lifestyle, acid tongue and large heartedness was a package that endeared him to many. Never known to work hard on his physique or his performances his talent did peep out occasionally in films like ‘Ranganayaki’.

More than his fans the kind of friends he had from various walks of life was the envy of many because it’s a relationship that cannot be forced. Filling his shoes on-screen or off it is an arduous task and it’s evident that his son Abhishek realises it.

‘Amar’ is one of the most disappointing launch pads for a star son. Nagshekar is a director who can seduce you with his animated and emotionally charged script narration, but just does not possess the directorial skills to convert it into an engaging cinematic experience. ‘Mynaa’ is a prime example. Anyway, he does not have the ability to write a strong character for a debutante which is very important . There are absolutely no interesting shades to the character and the insipid plot does not help. It plods on aimlessly jumping from one uninteresting sequence to the next. Nobody is enticed to cinema halls these days with the promise of exotic foreign locales and breathtaking Switzerland does not help. Abhi is like his father in the sense that he doesn’t exert himself physically. He has not toned his physique, performed back breaking stunts nor tested his dancing skills. The good thing is that he does not possess the anxiety to impress, which often makes youngsters overact. That reflects confidence in ones abilities. There are the usual, time tested tropes like frequent references to Ambareesh, a guest appearance by Darshan and a song featuring familiar faces.

The quality of so-called comedy has deteriorated so much its cringe worthy. Chikanna and Sadhu Kokila are offensive, cheap and insufferable. I’m sure even their families don’t watch their films.

It’s only in our cinema do you find producers who have all the ingredients and wherewithal to cook a lip smacking dish but hire a chef who just can’t cook. Abhishek’s next meal does not depend on cinema but he has to develop the hunger to prove the only thing he possesses is not just his father’s blessings and goodwill. He enjoys the luxury of having the time to introspect, zoom in on the mistakes and choose the right director.

Meanwhile, Nagshekar is lucky Ambareesh is not around. He would have been at the receiving end of a tongue lashing no censor would have passed.

