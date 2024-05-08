GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Macklemore supports Palestine, praises campus protests with new track, “Hind’s Hall”

The song is named after the building at Columbia University that students recently occupied and renamed after Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl killed in Gaza

Updated - May 08, 2024 04:25 pm IST

Published - May 08, 2024 04:16 pm IST

AFP
Macklemore

Macklemore | Photo Credit: MICHAL CIZEK

Macklemore has released a new song in support of Palestinians that also praises students across the United States protesting against Israel's war in Gaza.

University students have been mobilizing for weeks on campuses over Israel's deadly offensive and its US backing, with police forcibly clearing protest camps — sometimes violently — and arresting more than 2,000 people nationwide.

Jonathan Glazer’s signed ‘The Zone of Interest’ posters boost Cinema for Gaza auction funds over $50,000 in first day

"If students in tents posted on the lawn / Occupying the quad is really against the law / And a reason to call in the police and their squad / Where does genocide land in your definition, huh?" Macklemore raps in "Hind's Hall."

The song is named after the building at Columbia University that students recently occupied and renamed after Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl killed in Gaza.

Macklemore admonishes the US government, telling President Joe Biden "blood is on your hands" and that he won't vote for him in the November election.

Israel is "a state that's gotta rely on an apartheid system to uphold an occupying violent history, been repeating for the last 75" years, Macklemore says in the song. "We see the lies in them, claiming it's anti-Semitic to be anti-Zionist / I've seen Jewish brothers and sisters out there and riding in solidarity and screaming 'Free Palestine' with them."

Playwright Tony Kushner and Auschwitz Memorial Director support Jonathan Glazer amidst Oscar speech backlash

The rapper best known for cult hits like 2012's "Thrift Shop" has released socially aware music in the past, supporting queer rights while also criticizing ills including poverty and consumerism.

In his latest track — which is currently only out on social media — Macklemore also criticizes the music industry for being "complicit in their platform of silence" while casting Drake and Kendrick Lamar's ongoing rap beef as trivial in light of actual war.

"I want a ceasefire, f**k a response from Drake" he raps.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud: the biggest beef in contemporary rap history, explained

The song samples "Ana La Habibi" from Lebanese superstar singer Fairuz. Macklemore said that once it's available to stream, all proceeds will go to UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

Related Topics

music / music industry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.