Playwright Tony Kushner and Auschwitz Memorial Director support Jonathan Glazer amidst Oscar speech backlash

The Oscar-wininng British director has found support amidst brewing discontent over his Oscar acceptance speech at the 96th Academy Awards

March 21, 2024 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Jonathan Glazer at the 96th Academy Awards

Jonathan Glazer at the 96th Academy Awards | Photo Credit: Sarah Meyssonnier

Amidst the storm of criticism following Jonathan Glazer’s Oscar acceptance speech for his Best International Feature-winner The Zone of Interest, there are outreaches of support emerging from unexpected quarters. Glazer’s remarks, which aimed to highlight the dangers of dehumanization and the misuse of Jewish suffering through the Israeli occupation of Gaza, have ignited a fierce debate within Hollywood and beyond.

‘The Zone of Interest’ movie review: A harrowing, one-of-a-kind portrayal of apathy

Tony Kushner, renowned playwright and frequent Steven Spielberg collaborator, voiced his solidarity with Glazer, praising the filmmaker’s stance against the appropriation of Jewish identity for political purposes. Kushner emphasized the importance of distinguishing between legitimate criticism and the exploitation of historical tragedies.

“What [Glazer’s] saying is so, is so simple,” maintained Kushner. “He’s saying Jewishness, Jewish identity, Jewish history, the history of the Holocaust, the history of Jewish suffering must not be used in a campaign as an excuse for a project of dehumanizing or slaughtering other people. This is a misappropriation of what it means to be a Jew, what the Holocaust meant, and he rejects that.”

Oscars 2024: ‘The Zone of Interest’ producer “fundamentally disagrees” with Jonathan Glazer’s Oscar speech

He continued, “Who doesn’t agree with that? What kind of person thinks that what’s going on now in Gaza is acceptable? If you find yourself saying out loud and in public, ‘It’s fine with me ,what they’re doing,” because you feel that it’s your only choice as a Jew is to defend everything Israel does, shame on you.”

Dr. Piotr M.A. Cywiński, Director of the Auschwitz Memorial, also offered some much-needed perspective on Glazer’s speech. Cywiński emphasized that the film serves as a profound reflection on humanity’s nature rather than a singular focus on the Holocaust.

While Glazer’s speech has triggered backlash from over a thousand industry professionals who signed a denunciatory letter, there indeed are important figures rallying behind him.

Jonathan Glazer’s ‘The Zone of Interest’ Oscars speech faces collective condemnation, over 450 Jewish creatives sign open letter

