Jonathan Glazer’s signed ‘The Zone of Interest’ posters boost Cinema for Gaza auction funds over $50,000 in first day

April 04, 2024 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST

Director Jonathan Glazer has made a fresh contribution to the Cinema for Gaza auction by donating signed posters from his recent Oscar-winning feature, The Zone of Interest. The auction, aimed at raising funds for Medical Aid for Palestinians, has garnered substantial support from notable figures in the entertainment industry, surpassing an impressive $50,000 in its first day.

Glazer’s donation includes seven signed posters from The Zone of Interest, along with a selection from his 2014 film, Under the Skin. These posters, autographed by Glazer, producer James Wilson, and composer Mica Levi, have quickly become coveted items, with a current bid of £2,750 ($3,450). The auction itself has already amassed over £42,000 ($52,800) — a significant gesture of solidarity of its participants.

In addition to Glazer’s contribution, the auction features an array of unique gifts from various celebrities, including a bedtime story read by Tilda Swinton via Zoom, a porridge masterclass by Josh O’Connor, and tickets to a stand-up show and afterparty hosted by Ramy Youssef. Recent additions include signed memorabilia from Maisie Williams, Andrew Haigh, Colin Firth, Stanley Tucci, Harry Macqueen, Nicola Coughlan, and an hour-long Zoom session with Louis Theroux.

Glazer’s gesture comes in the wake of controversy following his speech at the Oscars ceremony, where The Zone of Interest clinched the award for Best International Feature. In his address, Glazer drew attention to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, emphasizing the themes of dehumanization portrayed in his film. While his speech garnered mixed reactions, with some criticizing it for allegedly fueling anti-Jewish sentiments, others praised his bravery in addressing Israeli attacks in Gaza.

The auction, scheduled to conclude on April 12, continues to attract bids and support from individuals eager to make a positive impact on the lives of Palestinians affected by conflict and hardship.