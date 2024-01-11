GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Goren Bridge: Plan ahead

January 11, 2024 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

Bob Jones

South won the opening club lead with his ace and drew trumps in three rounds, ending in his hand. He led a spade to dummy’s king and East’s ace, and won the club continuation with his king. He led a spade to dummy’s queen and then a diamond to his king and West’s ace. West continued with the jack of diamonds and South could not avoid the loss of two more tricks for down one. South was certainly unlucky, but could he have done better?

Yes! He should have seen when the dummy went down that his contract was cold if the diamonds split 3-2. The only danger was a 4-1 diamond split and he should have started thinking about that right away. South should have won the club opening lead and led a spade to the king before touching trumps. A diamond to the ace and a diamond ruff wouldn’t hurt him provided he didn’t play a diamond honor from either hand. East would win and return, say a club, although nothing else would be better. South could win and draw trumps in three rounds ending in hand, cashing the queen of spades along the way. He could ruff a spade and play a low diamond from both hands. The opponent winning the trick would have to lead another diamond or yield a ruff-sluff. The contract would be cold on any split of the diamond suit.

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / Goren Bridge / entertainment (general) / games

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.