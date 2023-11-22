Saddened by extent of corruption in Telangana: Pawan Kalyan

November 22, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Film star and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, making his maiden political foray into Telangana after a decade, said he was saddened by the level of corruption in Telangana as confessed by a contractor openly in a television interview recently and said people of the State deserved corruption free governance.

“I felt really bad when extent of commissions paid for irrigation projects was brazenly being talked. You do expect these things in Andhra Pradesh which is being ruled by rowdies. But I never expected this kind of corruption here. Everyone wanted to known why I did not criticise the government here earlier. I did not open my mouth because of my respect for Telangana movement,” he told a public meeting held at Warangal on Wednesday.

In his first election campaign meeting organised by his alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during this election, the film star said he had vowed to come before the people of the State when they needed him and here he was after 10 years. “You are aware of the situation in Andhra Pradesh, where there is a ‘goonda raj’. I may not have money, but have the courage which I took from the spirit of the separate State agitation here. We all dreamt of a Telangana where people of all sections are treated equally and there is social justice. You know better what is the present scenario here,” he said, refraining from naming Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Mr. Kalyan said he had earlier come before the Telangana people in 2008-2009 period and during that time, he along with deceased balladeer Gaddar had talked about Backward Classes (BCs) getting political power since they constitute more than 50% of the population.

“I am still standing by it and trying to bring about a change. I cannot tell lies or claim to do wonders unlike other parties, but will strive for a golden future of the youth. Despite having ardent fans here, I am returning after a long gap. I will start touring Telangana like am doing in AP where I am pitted against factionists. This place gave me re-birth though I was born in AP. Telangana is my heartbeat, my party was established here,” he exclaimed to a thunderous reception.

The Jana Sena president said his political efforts was not to garner power but to usher social change like the BJP has promised to make a person from BC as the Chief Minister if elected to power in Telangana. “This is the wish of the 1,200 youngsters who had sacrificed their lives for the sake of Telangana. Janasena will be here in alliance with BJP,” he asserted.

He once again expressed his respect and admiration for Prime Minister Modi for crushing terrorism and ensuring there is social justice by making people from BC as CM in the BJP ruled states. “I may not be able to tour many constituencies where we are contesting, but I assure to stand by you in getting your problems solved,” he said, and sought support for BJP candidates - Rao Padma and Erraballi Pradeep Kumar.