HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pawan Kalyan public meeting in Warangal

November 21, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated November 22, 2023 12:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Jana Sena Party president and film actor Pawan Kalyan having a word with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during ‘BC Atma Gaurav Sabha’ ahead of the elections to the Telangana Legislative Assembly at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, November 07, 2023.

Jana Sena Party president and film actor Pawan Kalyan having a word with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during ‘BC Atma Gaurav Sabha’ ahead of the elections to the Telangana Legislative Assembly at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday, November 07, 2023. | Photo Credit: File | NAGARA GOPAL

Matinee Idol and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan will be participating in a public meeting in Warangal as part of the BJP election campaign on Wednesday. This will be the film star’s first campaign for the Telangana Assembly elections after his party has been allotted eight seats out of the 119 in TS for being the NDA partner. Assam Chief Minister Hemanth Sarma is also scheduled to take part in an election meeting in Charminar and Malakpet Assembly constituencies on Wednesday, said a press release on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 / Jana Sena Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.