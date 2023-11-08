Jana Sena releases list of eight candidates for Telangana polls

November 08, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

Jana Sena Party which is in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its list of eight candidates contesting in the Telangana Assembly elections here through the party president Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday night. The candidates are: M. Premkumar (Kukatpally), S. Shankar Goud (Parigi), M. Satish Reddy (Kodad), V. Lakshman Goud (Nagarkurnool), M. Ramakrishna (Khammam), L. Surender Rao (Kothagudem), Dr. T. Sampath Naik (Wyra-ST) and M. Umadevi (Awaraopet-ST), according to a press release.