October 27, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The BJP has decided to have a person from the backward classes as the Chief Minister if it is elected to power in Telangana in the current Assembly elections, declared Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 27.

The ruling BRS is “anti-poor, anti-Dalit” and “anti-weaker sections” and along with the Congress Party, it was only interested in perpetuating dynastic rule. “Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s BRS and Sonia Gandhi’s Congress party are keen on making K.T. Rama Rao as Chief Minister and Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister, respectively but not for the development or welfare of Telangana,” he charged.

Addressing a public meeting at Suryapet, the BJP leader asserted that the BRS and Congress Party work more for the benefit of the families in charge and are not at all concerned about the poor or the common people. “Telangana can be developed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Are you going to support him for another term at the helm or not,” he asked the gathering.

Mr. Shah posed a series of questions to KCR about his promises made earlier. “What happened to the vow to make a Dalit the Chief Minister? What happened to the promised provision of ₹50,000 crore for the development of the Dalits? What happened to the ₹1,000 crore fund for the development of the BCs?,” he questioned.

Prime Minister Modi has not only ensured constitutional status to the National Commission of Backward Castes (NCBC) but had also showed his respect towards the STs by announcing the establishment of the National Tribal University at Mulug in the name of Sammakka-Sarakka tribal deities. The National Turmeric Board which has been a long-standing demand of the farmers also got cleared, he pointed out.

Mr. Modi had also revamped the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal to solve the water disputes with the neighbouring state and in the last nine years, the Centre had provided hundreds of crores of funds to TS for the construction of toilets, piped drinking water while free foodgrains were being supplied to the poor for the last four years and ‘Kisan Nidhi’ of ₹6,000 to each farmer every year.

Mr. Shah exhorted the gathering to witness the idol installation ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya by Mr. Modi. “The idol of Lord Ram will be installed at the same site where he was born. The temple is now a reality,” he affirmed and urged the gathering to vote for a BJP government in TS.

Earlier, TS BJP president and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region, G. Kishan Reddy, promised to build an industrial corridor between Hyderabad and Vijayawada along with corruption-free governance and free health and education for the poor, if his party is elected to power.

“There is nothing done by the BRS Government because the highways are built by the Center, and also other works. There is no point in electing Congress candidates as they are sure to be brought over by KCR,” he added. Party candidates: S. Venkateswara Rao — Suryapet, Ramachandraiah — Tungaturthi, Gudur Narayana Reddy – Bhongir, Nivedita Reddy — Nagarjunasagar and Hussain Naik — Mahabubabad, were introduced at the meeting.