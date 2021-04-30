TN Assembly polls | Do not come to the streets to celebrate, says Stalin

“We should not fall victim to the COVID-19 infection by crowding near the counting centres to express our happiness. It is appropriate that we stay at home,” the DMK president said in a statement

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday called upon partymen and cadres of alliance parties not to crowd near counting centres to celebrate the victory when the results of the Assembly election come out on Sunday.

Pointing out that the exit polls conducted by various media houses had predicted a major victory for the DMK alliance, Mr. Stalin said he was actually going through anxious moments as COVID-19 patients were left without adequate beds and oxygen supply.

“In these circumstances, we should not fall victim to the infection by crowding near the counting centres to express our happiness. It is appropriate that we stay at home and celebrate our victory by following election results on the media,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Stalin said his priority was the lives of party cadres rather than celebrating the victory. “No one should suffer because of their indifference. Let the partymen and cadres of alliance parties understand this. Let the streets be deserted and hearts be filled with joy,” he said.