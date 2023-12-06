HamberMenu
Package - in 8 stories
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters during a roadshow in Jaipur on November 22, 2023. Photo: X/@narendramodi via ANI
Why the Congress lost Rajasthan

Sanjay Lodha,Sandeep Shastri, Suhas Palshikar,Sanjay Kumar
BJP leaders and workers celebrate the party’s victory in elections.
Reach and impact of election campaigns in Rajasthan

Abhinav Pankaj Borbora,Manoj Rajguru
Beneficiaries pose for photograph after getting mobile phones distributed by the Ashok Gehlot government under ‘Indira Gandhi Free Smartphone scheme’ in Alwar district of Rajasthan.
Did welfare measures make a mark on Rajasthan voters?

Devesh Kumar,Lalit Kumawat
Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party celebrate the party’s victory in Rajasthan Assembly election, in Jaipur.
Loyalty of farmers: a key factor in Rajasthan Assembly election

Aadyot Prakash,Nirmanyu Chouhan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is being greeted by people as he arrives to cast his vote for the Rajasthan assembly elections, at Sardarpura in Jodhpur.
Role of the leadership factor in the Rajasthan verdict 

Sandeep Shastri
Congress supporters from Rajasthan’s Kaman constituency protest at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on October 26, 2023 against State Minister Zahida Khan over corruption allegations.
Corruption weighed heavily on Congress in Rajasthan

Jyoti Mishra,Avika Singh
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during an election meeting in Sardarpura. Photo: X/@ashokgehlot51 via ANI
‘Satisfied with Ashok Gehlot government, but more so with Central government’

Vibha Attri,Rahul Weston
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje during an election meeting at Anta in Rajasthan’s Baran district on November 21, 2023.
The BJP’s broad social coalition in Rajasthan

December 06, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice-President Vasundhara Raje poses for a picture with supporters as they celebrate the party’s victory in the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Assembly elections and lead in Chhattisgarh, on December 3, 2023

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice-President Vasundhara Raje poses for a picture with supporters as they celebrate the party’s victory in the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Assembly elections and lead in Chhattisgarh, on December 3, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

The Opposition BJP wrested power from the Congress in Rajasthan on Sunday by obtaining a clear majority and emerging as the single largest party past the halfway mark in the closely fought Assembly election. The BJP won 115 of the 199 seats contested while the Congress was at a distant second with 69 seats.

The desert State has maintained its tradition of voting out the incumbent government during the last three decades in the election results. The BJP’s victory also came as a setback to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who was expecting to beat the anti-incumbency trend with his welfare schemes, social security measures, and seven guarantees promised to the electorate.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 / Rajasthan / election / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress

