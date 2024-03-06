March 06, 2024 05:06 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The pressure on former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy to contest the Lok Sabha elections from a section of his colleagues in the Janata Dal (Secular) as well as the BJP seems to be increasing. The seat-sharing agreement between the two parties is likely to be announced by this weekend.

While party leaders are divided over the consequences in case of him entering the fray, the BJP central leadership is believed to be keen that he takes the plunge and arrive on the national stage. Though Mr. Kumaraswamy has not revealed his plans yet, his father and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has on multiple occasions stated that ultimately Prime Minister Narendra Modi will decide on the issue.

Earlier, the party leaders had exerted pressure on Mr. Kumaraswamy to contest from Mandya. On March 5, at another meeting of leaders from Bengaluru Rural constituency in which three BJP lawmakers were present, Mr. Kumaraswamy was requested to consider contesting from the Bengaluru Rural constituency. At another meeting recently, he was requested to consider Chikkaballapura.

The seat-sharing arrangement among the NDA partners will be formalised this weekend. The BJP’s Central Election Committee is meeting on March 8. Mr. Kumaraswamy is travelling to Delhi this weekend to hold final discussions with the BJP central leadership.

JD(S) sources said that it has been decided that the party will get Mandya, Hassan and Kolar, and is likely to get one from among Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru or Chikkaballapura. constituencies.

Multiple sources in both JD(S) and BJP, who are aware of the developments, confirmed that there is pressure on Mr. Kumaraswamy to contest.

“BJP central leaders are keen that Mr. Kumaraswamy contest from Chikkaballapura, as the saffron party is set to replace incumbent B.N. Bachegowda. But, a section of party leaders are worried about the party’s prospects and a possible leadership crisis if Mr. Kumaraswamy decides to enter national politics,” sources in the JD(S) revealed.

Though there is a possibility of Mr. Kumaraswamy entering the fray from Mandya. The party believes that it is not on a firm footing in Bengaluru Rural where D.K. Suresh, brother of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and sitting MP, is expected to contest.

“Eventually, ground realities will dictate the decision. The party is likely to get four seats to contest. Mr. Kumaraswamy will have the responsibility of campaigning and handling electioneering in these constituencies. There are chances that he may not contest,” according to sources.

A source in the party said that the move to national politics is expected to provide a larger platform for Mr. Kumaraswamy to network among national leaders, and will help in political growth too.

A BJP source said that the Prime Minister is keen on Mr. Kumaraswamy contesting as that would send positive optics across NDA partners in India, besides Mr. Modi having faith in the former Chief Minister’s capabilities..

However, those in the party sceptical about his national moves point out that the JD(S) currently lacks a strong second-rung leader, who can manage the party’s affairs and withstand pressure from the ruling Congress.

“Though the alliance with the BJP has staved off attempts by the Congress to divide the JD(S), which has 19 legislators, the threat continues to loom large over the party. The party’s leaders and workers continue to look up to Mr. Kumaraswamy for leadership on regional issues. If he goes to the Centre, he may not be able to concentrate on the party’s affairs. The party’s effort to overhaul the organisation is yet to be completed,” according to one leader.